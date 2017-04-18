Putin and Erdogan emphasize need to strengthen Syrian ceasefire

Putin congratulates Erdogan on Turkey’s referendum resultsRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 18, 21:19
Ex-president Sarkozy throws his weight behind Francois Fillon in upcoming electionWorld April 18, 20:56
Activists reveal deal with authorities to install bust of Stalin in West SiberiaSociety & Culture April 18, 19:01
Moscow air defense troops on alert in combat readiness checkMilitary & Defense April 18, 18:50
Medieval spy room dug up in downtown Moscow may open to the publicSociety & Culture April 18, 18:49
IMF expects oil prices to hover at around $55 per barrel in 2017-2018Business & Economy April 18, 18:38
Atlas-5 rocket carrying Cygnus spacecraft blasts off from Cape CanaveralScience & Space April 18, 18:26
Beijing calls to boost space and energy cooperation with MoscowWorld April 18, 18:26
Expert says May seeks to cover bases by announcing early electionWorld April 18, 18:01
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan have emphasized the need to strengthen the Syrian ceasefire during Tuesday’s telephone conversation, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.
Putin congratulated Erdogan on successfully conducting the constitutional referendum.
"The two leaders exchanged views on the situation in Syria emphasizing the need to strengthen the Syrian ceasefire and facilitate the Astana and Geneva intra-Syrian talks. They once again pointed out that an impartial international investigation into the alleged chemical attack in Syria’s Idlib Governorate was important," the statement reads.
Besides, the Russian and Turkish presidents also discussed pressing issues related to the development of bilateral relations and agreed to continue contacts.
The alleged chemical weapons incident in the town of Khan Shaykhun, the Idlib Governorate, occurred on April 4. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on that day the Syrian air force delivered airstrikes on several militant facilities where munitions filled with poisonous substances were being made. However, Washington came to the conclusion that Damascus had used chemical weapons which led the US to carry out a missile attack on a Syrian military air base located in the Homs Governorate as the US believes that the attack on Khan Shaykhun was launched from there.