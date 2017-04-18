Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov to make visit to Abkhaza, to attend opening of new Russian embassy

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 18, 6:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW
On Wednesday, April 19, russian Foreign Minister will have talks with President Raul Khadzhimba, national parliament speaker Valery Kvarchiya and Foreign Minister Daur Kove
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is expected to make a trip to Abkhazia on Tuesday. While in Sukhum, the capital of the young South Caucasian nation, where he will attend a ceremony of opening a new Russian embassy compound, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a report on Monday.

"The minister will take part in a gala ceremony of official opening of a new compound of the Russian embassy in Abkhazia," the report said

Russian Ambassador in Abkhaza, Semyon Grigoryev told TASS construction of the compound began in 2013. "On the basis of a government resolution, a land plot for building the embassy was allotted in October 2008.

From now on, the embassy and the consulate will be located on the same territory in downtown Sukhum, near the Glory Memorial.

Sergei Lavrov will spend two days in Abkhazia. On Wednesday, April 19, he will have talks with President Raul Khadzhimba, national parliament speaker Valery Kvarchiya and Foreign Minister Daur Kove.

By recognizing Abkhazia’s independence from Georgia in 2008, Russia acted as a guarantor of existence of the nation as an independent state and of a peaceful future for the Abkhazian people.

The two countries are persistently developing their relationship on the basis of allied strategic partnership.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Citizens of 18 countries can visit Russia’s Far East without visas
2
Russia’s hypersonic Zircon anti-ship missile reaches eight times speed of sound
3
Putin, Merkel, Hollande, Poroshenko discuss situation in Ukraine
4
Artillery brigade in west Russia beefed up with multiple rocket launchers
5
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
6
Russia's economy moves back to positive zone of growth — IMF Chief
7
Trump confirms plans to improve ties with Moscow — Lavrov
TOP STORIES
Реклама