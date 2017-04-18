Lavrov to make visit to Abkhaza, to attend opening of new Russian embassy

Putin, Merkel, Hollande, Poroshenko discuss situation in UkraineRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 18, 4:07
MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is expected to make a trip to Abkhazia on Tuesday. While in Sukhum, the capital of the young South Caucasian nation, where he will attend a ceremony of opening a new Russian embassy compound, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a report on Monday.
"The minister will take part in a gala ceremony of official opening of a new compound of the Russian embassy in Abkhazia," the report said
Russian Ambassador in Abkhaza, Semyon Grigoryev told TASS construction of the compound began in 2013. "On the basis of a government resolution, a land plot for building the embassy was allotted in October 2008.
From now on, the embassy and the consulate will be located on the same territory in downtown Sukhum, near the Glory Memorial.
Sergei Lavrov will spend two days in Abkhazia. On Wednesday, April 19, he will have talks with President Raul Khadzhimba, national parliament speaker Valery Kvarchiya and Foreign Minister Daur Kove.
By recognizing Abkhazia’s independence from Georgia in 2008, Russia acted as a guarantor of existence of the nation as an independent state and of a peaceful future for the Abkhazian people.
The two countries are persistently developing their relationship on the basis of allied strategic partnership.