Kremlin urges all countries to avoid provocations on Korean Peninsula

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 17, 14:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The Kremlin is again urging all the countries to show restraint in the situation around the Korean Peninsula, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Moscow expects US to refrain from taking unilateral steps towards North Korea

The Kremlin spokesman thus commented on reports that Washington and Seoul had vowed to give an effective response to North Korea’s military provocations and agreed to deploy a US THAAD anti-missile battery to South Korea as soon as possible.

"Our position is well-known and consistent. We are urging all the sides for restraint and urging all the countries to avoid any actions that could be qualified as a provocation. And we stand for continued coordinated international efforts in existing formats to settle the North Korean problem," the Kremlin spokesman said.

