Kremlin urges all countries to avoid provocations on Korean Peninsula

Moscow expects US to refrain from taking unilateral steps towards North KoreaRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 17, 13:19
Lavrov says aggressive US steps in Syria hamper search for peaceful solutionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 17, 13:05
Russia, Saudi Arabia to launch joint projects worth $3 bln in 2017Business & Economy April 17, 13:02
Press review: North Korea alarms global community and Ukraine cuts oil consumptionPress Review April 17, 13:00
Poll shows Russians’ view of Trump worsens after missile strike on Syrian military baseSociety & Culture April 17, 12:31
Lavrov vows Russia and Senegal will continue building up commercial, energy tiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 17, 12:12
Moscow court to consider Usmanov vs Navalny case on May 18Society & Culture April 17, 11:51
FSB breaks up illegal gun-running pipeline from Ukraine, EU to RussiaWorld April 17, 11:37
Russian senator says Erdogan to face growing domestic resistance after referendumRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 17, 11:20
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The Kremlin is again urging all the countries to show restraint in the situation around the Korean Peninsula, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
The Kremlin spokesman thus commented on reports that Washington and Seoul had vowed to give an effective response to North Korea’s military provocations and agreed to deploy a US THAAD anti-missile battery to South Korea as soon as possible.
"Our position is well-known and consistent. We are urging all the sides for restraint and urging all the countries to avoid any actions that could be qualified as a provocation. And we stand for continued coordinated international efforts in existing formats to settle the North Korean problem," the Kremlin spokesman said.