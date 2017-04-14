Back to Main page
Russia-US memorandum on air safety over Syria officially not resumed

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 14, 12:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW
However, the exchange of information with the United States continues, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The Russia-US memorandum on preventing air incidents over Syria officially has not been resumed but an exchange of information continues, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"The exchange of information [with the United States] continues but officially we are not announcing that the effect of this document has been resumed," the deputy foreign minister said.

Read also
US still seeks dialogue with Russia on flight safety over Syria — Pentagon

"That is, the volume of information exchange is determined, as I understand, depending on the situation," the diplomat said.

Russia suspended the memorandum after the United States delivered a missile strike on the Shayrat military aerodrome near the Syrian city of Homs on April 7.

As Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, President of Russia Vladimir Putin confirmed readiness to resume the document’s effect "if the initial goal of the operations by the Air Force of the US-led coalition and the Russian Aerospace Force in the struggle against the IS [the Islamic State terrorist organization] and Jabhat al-Nusra [both terrorist groupings are outlawed in Russia] is clearly confirmed.".

Topics
Syrian conflict
Persons
Sergey Ryabkov
