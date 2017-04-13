Russian Justice Ministry to appeal ECHR ruling in Beslan hostage crisis case

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russia will appeal against the decision pronounced by the European Court of Human Rights to award about three million euros to the relatives of victims of the Beslan hostage crisis of 2004, the Justice Ministry has said. The statement follows the ECHR decision to award a total of 2.995 million euros in moral compensation to the relatives of victims and to the survivors of the 2004 Beslan hostage crisis.

The Justice Ministry argues that "a number of ECHR conclusions are groundless and the arguments used, not very convincing and in conflict with the evidence provided by the Russian authorities."

The ECHR decision has not taken effect yet and will be appealed against within the three-month deadline established by the Convention, the Justice Ministry said.

ECHR underestimates seriousness of situation in Beslan

The Russian Justice Ministry believes that the ECHR’s interpretation of the circumstances in which the operation to free the hostages had to be planned was not serious enough. The judges displayed obvious misunderstanding of the seriousness of the situation in Beslan following the seizure of hostages and the specifics and risks the operation to free the hostages involved.

Conclusion regarding use of heavy weapons groundless

The Justice Ministry dismissed as "absolutely groundless" the ECHR claims law enforcers used indiscriminate firearms and heavy weapons while the hostages remained in the school building.

"The Russian authorities had presented exhaustive explanations to the ECHR of all circumstances, types and periods of using firearms and military equipment in the hostage operation. The Court’s failure to take this detailed information into consideration is deplorable," the Justice Ministry said.

ECHR takes into account all assistance to those affected

The Justice Ministry said it was satisfied by the ECHR decision regarding the measures taken by the Russian authorities to extend financial, social, psychological and medical assistance, as well as to grant various benefits and take other measures to support those affected. "The ECHR took note of the acts adopted by the federal and regional authorities and the measures taken for the sake of rehabilitation of those harmed," the Justice Ministry said.