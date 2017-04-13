ECHR orders Moscow to pay 3-mln-euro compensation bill to Beslan terror attack plaintiffs

Russia's top diplomat says West imposes its view on global developmentsRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 13, 11:46
ECHR orders Moscow to pay 3-mln-euro compensation bill to Beslan terror attack plaintiffsWorld April 13, 11:27
Former head of Russia's Mari El Republic detained over suspected bribe-takingRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 13, 10:57
Russia won't support UN Security Council resolution condemning Syrian government — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 13, 10:41
Russian billionaire Usmanov files lawsuit against opposition activist NavalnyRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 13, 9:50
Ringleader among gunmen neutralized in Russia’s DagestanWorld April 13, 8:54
Senator says no breakthrough at Russia-US talks, but outcome can be seen as positiveRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 13, 5:17
Syria ready to provide OPCW investigators access to Shayrat airbase — UN envoyWorld April 13, 2:41
Russia vetoes UN Security Council resolution on alleged chemical attack in SyriaWorld April 12, 22:26
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The European Court of Human rights has pronounced its verdict on complaints filed by relatives of the Beslan terrorist attack. It ordered Russia to pay the applicants some three million euros in compensation. The decision was made public on the court’s website.
"The Court held that Russia was to pay the applicants a total of 2,955,000 euros in respect of non-pecuniary damage, and the applicants’ representatives a total of 88,000 euros in respect of costs," the court said in a news release.
There are about 400 people on the list of applicants to whom the court in Strasbourg awarded compensation.