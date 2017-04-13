Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

ECHR orders Moscow to pay 3-mln-euro compensation bill to Beslan terror attack plaintiffs

World
April 13, 11:27 UTC+3
There are about 400 people on the list of applicants to whom the court in Strasbourg awarded compensation
Share
1 pages in this article
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

Read also
Putin calls hostage crises in the Dubrovka, Beslan school hardest moments of presidency

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The European Court of Human rights has pronounced its verdict on complaints filed by relatives of the Beslan terrorist attack. It ordered Russia to pay the applicants some three million euros in compensation. The decision was made public on the court’s website.

"The Court held that Russia was to pay the applicants a total of 2,955,000 euros in respect of non-pecuniary damage, and the applicants’ representatives a total of 88,000 euros in respect of costs," the court said in a news release.

There are about 400 people on the list of applicants to whom the court in Strasbourg awarded compensation.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
European Court of Human Rights
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
12
Deadly blast strikes St. Petersburg's subway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
2
Russia’s Supreme Court to continue hearings on Jehovah's Witnesses ban
3
ECHR orders Moscow to pay 3-mln-euro compensation bill to Beslan terror attack plaintiffs
4
Russia won't support UN Security Council resolution condemning Syrian government — Lavrov
5
Russia's top diplomat says West imposes its view on global developments
6
Russian billionaire Usmanov files lawsuit against opposition activist Navalny
7
Russian diplomat believes UK fears Moscow-Washington cooperation on Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама