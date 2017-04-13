ECHR orders Moscow to pay 3-mln-euro compensation bill to Beslan terror attack plaintiffs

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The European Court of Human rights has pronounced its verdict on complaints filed by relatives of the Beslan terrorist attack. It ordered Russia to pay the applicants some three million euros in compensation. The decision was made public on the court’s website.

"The Court held that Russia was to pay the applicants a total of 2,955,000 euros in respect of non-pecuniary damage, and the applicants’ representatives a total of 88,000 euros in respect of costs," the court said in a news release.

There are about 400 people on the list of applicants to whom the court in Strasbourg awarded compensation.