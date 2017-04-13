Lavrov, Bangladesh’s top diplomat to discuss bilateral ties, fight against terrorism

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks in Moscow on Thursday with Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, Abul Hassan Mahmud Ali, who is paying a working visit to Russia. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, "the two ministers will discuss the current state and prospects of bilateral relations, exchange views on pressing international and regional issues, including efforts to counter terrorism."

The visit of the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh is held on the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. "The bilateral ties that have developed over the past decades are marked by equality, respect for each other’s interests and a high level of mutual trust, the ministry said. "The bilateral political dialogue is developing actively, including at the top level."

The ministry noted that the official visit of Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, to Moscow in January 2013 and her talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a powerful impetus to bilateral ties. "The agreements reached at that time were a milestone for promoting cooperation in the key areas, including the energy sector and military-technical cooperation," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.