Lavrov to hold talks with Iranian, Syrian counterparts in Moscow on April 14

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Foreign ministers of Russia, Syria and Iran - Sergey Lavrov, Walid Muallem and Javad Zarif - will hold a trilateral meeting in Moscow on Friday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Wednesday.

"On April 14, a trilateral meeting of foreign ministers of Russia, Syria and Iran will take place in Moscow," Zakharova said, noting that the military and political situation in Syria would be in focus of the talks.

The ministers "will discuss measures needed to coordinate trilateral steps, so as not to let the situation aggravate and the efforts for a political settlement in Syria be derailed amid the US’ armed aggression against Damascus," she said.

The Russian, Syrian and Iranian top diplomats held the previous trilateral meeting on October 28, 2016.

Besides, Lavrov and Muallem are expected to hold bilateral talks. On April 13-15, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem is due to pay a visit to Russia on the invitation of Lavrov, she added.

"During the talks, the two ministers will discuss the situation in Syria, which has been attacked and is being attacked by terrorists, along with added armed aggression of the United States," Zakharova said. The top diplomats "will consider possible future steps to minimize repercussions of this rudest violation of international law for peace and security both in the world and region."

Overnight to April 7, following an order from the U.S. President Donald Trump, the U.S. armed forces fired a total of 59 Tomahawk subsonic cruise missiles on a military airfield in Syria’s Homs Governorate. The strike came as a response to the suspected chemical attack on the Syrian town of Khan-Sheikhoun in Syria’s Idlib region on April 4 and targeted what Washington claims was a starting location for the attack.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on that day the Syrian air force bombarded shops, where the militants produced ammunition with poisonous substances, what had been supplied to Iraq and used in Aleppo.