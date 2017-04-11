Putin says Italian president’s visit to Russia to ease tensions

Russian travel official comments on possible suspension of charter flights to TurkeyBusiness & Economy April 11, 15:33
Germany confirms detained Moroccan plotted terror attack near Russia’s embassy in BerlinWorld April 11, 15:07
Tillerson believes 'Assad's reign in Syria is coming to end'World April 11, 15:05
Russia to upgrade Iskander-M missile systemsMilitary & Defense April 11, 14:55
Russia to start deliveries of MiG-29 fighters to Egypt this yearMilitary & Defense April 11, 14:36
G7 has no consensus on sanctions against Russia over SyriaWorld April 11, 14:35
IAAF clears seven Russian track and field athletes for international eventsSport April 11, 14:33
EU gives no comment on Denmark’s intentiion to legally block Nord Stream-2Business & Economy April 11, 14:31
Russia sets record in terms of volunteers’ recruitment for FIFA 2017, 2018 CupsSport April 11, 14:25
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Relations between Moscow and Rome may soon improve despite the fact that right now they are going through hard times, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella.
"We have been going through hard times but your visit brings hope that the situation will improve. We would like to leave behind all difficulties and misunderstandings so that we could cooperate normally again," Putin said.
He pointed out that Italy was Russia’s old and trusted partner. At the same time, the Russian president said that in the past few years, "there has been a 2.5-fold decrease in our trade turnover." "However, there are some positive trends, too. In the beginning of the year, the trade turnover increased by more than 30%," Putin added. He also pointed to close cultural and humanitarian relations between the two countries.