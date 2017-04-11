Back to Main page
Russia's trade turnover with Italy falls from $54 bln to $20 bln in three years

Business & Economy
April 11, 11:31 UTC+3
It is sad for the countries and for business, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said
MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and Italy fell from $54 bln to $20 bln in three years, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

"Our trade turnover has decreased from $54 bln to $20 bln in the last three years, which, of course, is sad for the countries and for business," Medvedev said.

Medvedev talked about the reasons for the decline - decrease of prices for a number of goods, including energy products and the EU restrictive measures that do not contribute to the development of relations.

Mattarella noted that "the relations between our countries are excellent, these are relations of friendship, strong relations, which were developed by many politicians." According to the Italian president, the existing connection successfully overcomes a rather difficult period. He noted the mutual interest for at finding most effective solutions to existing problems.

"Our economic relations are very active and they can be assessed as strategic, there is huge potential for growth, it is a high priority to us," Mattarella concluded.

