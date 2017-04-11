Visiting Italian president to meet with Putin, Medvedev to discuss bilateral

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on Tuesday with his Italian counterpart, Sergio Mattarella, who arrived on an official visit to Russia late on Monday.

"The two leaders are expected to exchange views on key aspects of the Russian-Italian relations and topical issues of the international agenda," the Kremlin press service.

The talks between the two presidents will be preceded by Mattarella’s meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. Topics for discussion are expected to include investment cooperation and implementation of joint projects.

"The sides will discuss key aspects of Russian-Italian relations with a focus on trade-and-economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, joint projects in the sectors of energy, industry, transport and others," the press service of the Russian government said.

Mattarella took office in February 2015. His first meeting with Putin took place in June 2015 in Rome where Putin made a stopover after a visit to the Expo-2015 exhibition in Milan. Back then, the two presidents exchanged views on the prospects for the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.