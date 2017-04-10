Back to Main page
Kremlin says no meeting with Tillerson in Putin’s schedule

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 10, 13:51 UTC+3
Peskov has reminded that Tillerson is coming to Russia for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

© Jeon Heon-kyun/Pool Photo via AP

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. There is no meeting with US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, during his visit to Moscow on April 12 in the Russian president's schedule, Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday, adding that typically such contacts are not announced in advance.

Read also
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
US Secretary of State to visit Russia on April 11-12

"We have not announced any meetings, and so far, there is no meeting with Tillerson in the president’s schedule," the Kremlin spokesman said when asked whether Putin plans to receive the US secretary of state. Peskov recalled that Tillerson is coming to Russia for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. "If this meeting [with Tillerson] appears [in Putin’s schedule], we will inform you accordingly," he emphasized.

"We never announce such meetings. Whether it will take place or not, we do not announce this," the Kremlin spokesman noted. "I don’t understand what you mean," Peskov said in response to an assumption that Putin’s likely refusal to meet with Tillerson could be seen as a signal for Washington. "Go on discussing it," he told a reporter who said that the issue was discussed extensively.

Earlier reports said that Tillerson will pay a working visit to Moscow on April 11-12 and hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. That will be Tillerson’s first visit to Moscow in his new capacity of the US top diplomat.

The US secretary of state’s visit to Moscow will take place against the backdrop of the situation related to the US missile strike against a Syrian airbase overnight on April 7. Moscow described this move as an act of aggression under a far-fetched pretext.

