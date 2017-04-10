Kremlin reiterates there is no alternative to Geneva process on Syria

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The Geneva process of settlement in Syria is too long, but there is no alternative to it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"There is the Geneva process and the Astana process, which is a supporting component of the Geneva process. And the search in the framework of settlement is conducted there," Peskov said.

"It is clear that this is a difficult process, and unfortunately, it is much longer than everyone wished, but there is no other alternative," he said when asked if Russia considered plans for a compromise solution to resolve the Syrian crisis.

The Russian presidential spokesman noted that "returning to pseudo attempts to settle the situation" by declaring that Bashar Assad should leave power cannot bring anyone closer to political settlement in Syria. "The only possible option is to continue this meticulous work underway as part of the Geneva and Astana process," he said.