Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia expects US top diplomat to comment on airstrike on Syrian base during Moscow visit

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 08, 0:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Preparations for the US top diplomat's Moscow visit are under way
Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

© Mikhail Dzhaparidze/TASS

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Russia expects US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to comment on the recent US airstrike at a military base in Homs during his upcoming visit to Moscow, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

Read also
US State Department confirms Tillerson's visit to Moscow in April

"The visit is on the agenda, so let him come and tell us about the strange things they did today," Maria Zakharova said. "We will also tell everything we think about this."

She said preparations for the visit are under way.

"I can confirm that today we contacted the US embassy to solve technical issues in preparations for this visit," the spokeswoman said.

On an order from US President Donald Trump, the US armed forces fired a total of 59 Tomahawk subsonic cruise missiles at a military airfield in Syria’s Homs Governorate. The deadly strike came as a response for the chemical attack in Idlib on April 4 and targeted what Washington claims was a starting location for the attack.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow views the incident as an aggression against a sovereign state. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described it as an act of aggression under a far-fetched pretext.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
British top diplomat plans to call on G7 to tighten sanctions against Russia
2
Bernie Sanders on sanctions against Russia: 'Make them an offer they can't refuse'
3
Italy convenes special meeting on Syria at G7 summit
4
Syria unable to repel US air strike at Shayrat airbase — Russian expert
5
US senator urges Trump to realize Islamic State more dangerous than Assad
6
Over 130,000 people to take part in Victory Day celebrations across Russia
7
Russia's cruise missile-armed frigate heading for Syria’s Tartus — source
TOP STORIES
Реклама