Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian cabinet is not considering to raise retirement age now — deputy PM

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 08, 15:07 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
IMF recommends to reexamine retirement age in Russia to keep pension payments strong

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. The Russian government is not considering to raise retirement age now, Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a "government hour" session in the State Duma, lower house of parliament, she said:

"Every time I take the floor, I declare that at the moment the government is not considering to raise the retirement age in any way, in any single draft document."

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that she expects the discussion of the law on the inflation-hike adjustment of pensions for working pensioners to resume soon.

"I hope that we will return to the discussion of the law in the near future," Golodets said. She invited all the agencies involved to join the discussion in the Labor Ministry.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russia's domestic policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Defense Ministry reveals details of Aerospace Force’s snap check
2
Warships of Russia’s naval task force return home after Syrian mission
3
Putin awards prizes in innovation to young Russian scientists
4
Press review: Kiev mulls imposing martial law in Donbass and UN Syria envoy may resign
5
Russia’s military hardware exports yield $15 bln for state coffers — PM
6
Novatek: Chinese partners may joint Arctic LNG-2 project
7
Kremlin ready to wait until 2023 for Fox News journalist apologies
TOP STORIES
Реклама