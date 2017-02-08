Russian cabinet is not considering to raise retirement age now — deputy PM

Warships of Russia’s naval task force return home after Syrian missionMilitary & Defense February 08, 15:40
Assad praises Putin’s role in restoring peace in SyriaWorld February 08, 15:26
Putin awards prizes in innovation to young Russian scientistsRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 08, 15:19
Russian ice hockey team packs 2017 Winter Universiade gold after 1-0 win over KazakhstanSport February 08, 15:11
South Korean presidential candidate: THAAD issue should not hamper ties with Russia, ChinaWorld February 08, 14:38
Defense Ministry reveals details of Aerospace Force’s snap checkMilitary & Defense February 08, 14:14
Deputy PM praises Russia’s progress in youth sportsSport February 08, 14:03
Slovenia’s president: EU hails efforts to mend relations with RussiaWorld February 08, 13:53
S-400 air defense units of Russia's Aerospace Force go on combat alert in snap checkMilitary & Defense February 08, 13:39
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. The Russian government is not considering to raise retirement age now, Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets said on Wednesday.
Speaking at a "government hour" session in the State Duma, lower house of parliament, she said:
"Every time I take the floor, I declare that at the moment the government is not considering to raise the retirement age in any way, in any single draft document."
The Deputy Prime Minister noted that she expects the discussion of the law on the inflation-hike adjustment of pensions for working pensioners to resume soon.
"I hope that we will return to the discussion of the law in the near future," Golodets said. She invited all the agencies involved to join the discussion in the Labor Ministry.