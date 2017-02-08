Russian cabinet is not considering to raise retirement age now — deputy PM

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. The Russian government is not considering to raise retirement age now, Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a "government hour" session in the State Duma, lower house of parliament, she said:

"Every time I take the floor, I declare that at the moment the government is not considering to raise the retirement age in any way, in any single draft document."

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that she expects the discussion of the law on the inflation-hike adjustment of pensions for working pensioners to resume soon.

"I hope that we will return to the discussion of the law in the near future," Golodets said. She invited all the agencies involved to join the discussion in the Labor Ministry.