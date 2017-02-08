Lavrov says Russia will support OSCE efforts to counter human trafficking

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Moscow will actively support the work of OSCE Special Representative and Coordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings, Madina Jarbussynova, Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, said at a meeting with the OSCE representative on Wednesday.

"You a doing very important humanitarian work, that is, the prevention of human trafficking in all aspects of this disgusting phenomenon," the minister said. "I am glad that you are paying your first visit to Russia."

"I am glad to discuss the OSCE’s next steps. I know that your short-term plans include a conference of the OSCE Alliance against Trafficking in Children. We will actively support these and others endeavors," Lavrov noted.