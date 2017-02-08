Kremlin declines to comment on Washington’s plan to review nuclear doctrine

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has declined to comment on Washington’s plan to review its nuclear posture.

"First we need to understand what exactly they plan to do and how they will change it, after that we will be able to draw conclusions," Pekov told reporters.

US Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein said earlier that the US planned to review its nuclear posture in the near future.