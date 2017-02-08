Kremlin declines to comment on Washington’s plan to review nuclear doctrine

Deputy PM praises Russia’s progress in youth sportsSport February 08, 14:03
Slovenia’s president: EU hails efforts to mend relations with RussiaWorld February 08, 13:53
S-400 air defense units of Russia's Aerospace Force go on combat alert in snap checkMilitary & Defense February 08, 13:39
Court finds opposition activist Navalny guilty in embezzlement caseRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 08, 13:21
Russian lawmakers quash rumors on Assad’s poor healthWorld February 08, 13:11
Press review: Kiev mulls imposing martial law in Donbass and UN Syria envoy may resignPress Review February 08, 13:00
Kremlin declines to comment on Washington’s plan to review nuclear doctrineRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 08, 12:53
Kremlin says no coordination with Moscow took place before Trump-Erdogan phone talkRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 08, 12:47
President says Slovenia ready to host meeting between Putin, TrumpWorld February 08, 12:43
MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has declined to comment on Washington’s plan to review its nuclear posture.
"First we need to understand what exactly they plan to do and how they will change it, after that we will be able to draw conclusions," Pekov told reporters.
US Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein said earlier that the US planned to review its nuclear posture in the near future.