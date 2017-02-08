Back to Main page
US Air Force chief says Washington to review its nuclear posture in spring

World
February 08, 10:11 UTC+3 WASHINGTON
The previous US nuclear doctrine was developed by the Obama administration
US Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein

US Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein

© EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

WASHINGTON, February 8. /TASS/. The United States plans to review its nuclear posture in the coming spring, Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein told reporters at a Defense Writers Group breakfast.

Read also
Putin sees no big news in Trump’s statements on bolstering US nuclear potential

Commenting on the matters related to the US nuclear weapons, he said:

"I fully anticipate that we will have a nuclear posture review this spring and I’m actually eager to have that dialogue because it’s time for us to have a <...> fresh look at the nuclear enterprise that results in a new strategic guidance, policy guidance to the Department [of Defense] on where the Administration wants us to go."

"I do believe we are going to have discussions about numbers of munitions required," Goldfein added.

At the same time, he said there was a hope "to expand that dialogue into a broader discussion about deterrence in the 21 century."

The previous nuclear doctrine was developed by the Obama administration, its unclassified part was made public in April 2010.

Read also

Moscow interested in talks on nuclear weapons with US without tying them to sanctions
Russia’s ambassador to US sees no threat of nuclear war today
Chinese general: US encourages Asia-Pacific countries to develop nuclear missile programs
Russia suspends another nuclear deal with US due to Washington's unfriendly steps
Russia concerned over US' statements on readiness to use nuclear weapons
Russia hopes US will ratify Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty under next president

Persons
Barack Obama Donald Trump
Topics
Foreign policy Nuclear energy
In other media
