Iran gets last batch of yellowcake from Russia - TV

MOSCOW, February 8 (TASS) The last batch of the 149-ton shipment of uranium from Russia, to be delivered within the framework of the 2015 international nuclear agreement with Tehran, arrived to Iran on Tuesday, the republic's Press TV reported.

According to the TV, a total of 31 metric tons of concentrated uranium, also known as yellowcake, had arrived in the central Iranian city of Isfahan.

The deliveries were authorized by all parties to the Iranian nuclear deal and were carried out in four stages. The first of the four consignments arrived in Iran by plane on January 26.

Under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) reached with the P5+1 group of international mediators (five permanent members of the UN Security Council - the US, the UK, Russia, China, France - and Germany) in Vienna on July 14, 2015, Tehran undertook not to produce weapons-grade plutonium, to store no more than 300 kilograms of uranium enriched to 3.67% in the next 15 years and to re-equip its nuclear facilities and use them solely for peaceful purposes.

At the same time, the arms embargo imposed by the UN Security Council will be kept for five years and the ban on the delivery of ballistic missile technology to Iran will remain in force for eight years while IAEA experts will monitor the country’s nuclear facilities for 25 years. If Iran breaches the terms of the deal, the international sanctions against the Islamic Republic may be imposed again.