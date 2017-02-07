Back to Main page
Russian, German top diplomats discuss forthcoming meetings in Bonn, Munich

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 07, 21:30 UTC+3
The ministers also discussed steps towards more active use of Normandy format to implement Minsk accords
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Russian and German Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Sigmar Gabriel, discussed a schedule of their future contacts, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday after their telephone conversation.

Merkel says new Normandy format steps agreed with Putin on Ukraine

The sides discussed "the current state of the Russian-German relations, a schedule of further political contacts and large-scale multilateral events, including a meeting of the Group of Twenty foreign ministers in Bonn (on February 16-17) and the Munich Security Conference (on February 17-19)," the ministry said.

The Russian foreign minister "invited his German counterpart to pay a visit to Russia at any time convenient for him," the ministry added.

The ministers also discussed steps towards more active use of Normandy format to implement Minsk-2 package.

"In the follow-up to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel held on the same day, the ministers discussed steps towards more active use of the Normandy format to implement the Minsk agreements on the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, including ensuring security in the conflict zone and promoting political process," the ministry said.

Ukraine crisis Foreign policy
