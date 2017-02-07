Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin dismisses Fox News anchor’s remarks on Putin as 'no big deal'

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 07, 13:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW
According to earlier reports as Trump was interviewed on Fox News, the TV host in one of the questions about US-Russian relations called Vladimir Putin a "killer"
Share
1 pages in this article
Bill O’Reilly

Bill O’Reilly

© AP Photo/Richard Drew

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. The Kremlin believes the abusive remarks about Russian President Vladimir Putin by Fox News anchor, Bill O’Reilly, do this TV channel no credit. However, it has no intention of blowing the incident out of proportion, Russian Presidential Spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters on Tuesday.

Read also
Kremlin wants apology from Fox News for calling Putin 'killer'

"We do not feel like exaggerating it and have no intention of blowing it out of proportion. This is an awkward situation for Fox News rather than for us," the Kremlin spokesman said.

When asked whether the Russian authorities’ attitude towards this TV network could change, Peskov emphasized that Kremlin is guided "strictly by provisions of the media law, which is in effect in our country." "We have the same attitude towards both domestic - federal and regional - and international media," he said.

"Anyway, this is an insult. First, a media correspondent utters it. Then the media’s editors prefer to keep quiet about it. Of course, this does little credit to this media outlet," Peskov added.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that it is possible to wait for apologies from Bill O’Reilly in 2023 for his insulting remarks about the Russian leader. "We have a different understanding of good manners and etiquette with this gentleman," he said commenting the journalist’s statement that he may apologize for his words in 2023. "We are very kind and very patient. We will make a note in the calendar for 2023 and return to him with this question."

According to earlier reports as Trump was interviewed on Fox News, the TV host in one of the questions about US-Russian relations called Putin a "killer." Trump replied, "We’ve got a lot of killers. What, do you think our country’s so innocent..? I say it’s better to get along with Russia than not."

Russian Presidential Spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said shortly after that the Kremlin considers a statement by the Fox News host insulting and impermissible and would prefer to "receive apologies addressed to the Russian president from such a respectable television network." O’Reilly later noted with sarcasm that he may be ready to offer apologies in 2023.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Snap check of Russia’s Aerospace Forces begins Tuesday
2
Scientists unlock secrets that could breach second law of thermodynamics
3
Kremlin says Russia views NATO expansion negatively
4
Putin, Merkel call for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine — Kremlin
5
Russia’s Industry Ministry ready to sign special investment contract with Mercedes
6
Defense Ministry refutes reports about Russia's airstrikes on Idlib
7
Swiss-based lawyers to defend interests of Russia’s banned skiers in CAS
TOP STORIES
Реклама