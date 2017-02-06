Kremlin wants apology from Fox News for calling Putin 'killer'

Lavrov says Iran never turned out to have connections with terroristsRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 06, 14:29
MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. The Kremlin is waiting for apologies from the television network Fox News, whose studio host called Russian President Vladimir Putin a killer, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.
"We believe that such a statement by the Fox News host was insulting and impermissible. We would prefer to hear apologies addressed to the president from such a respectable television network," Peskov said.
He avoided commenting on Trump’s response to the interviewer’s remark.
According to earlier reports as Trump was interviewed on Fox News, the TV host in one of the questions about US-Russian relations called Vladimir Putin a "killer." Trump replied, "We’ve got a lot of killers. What, do you think our country’s so innocent..? I say it’s better to get along with Russia than not."