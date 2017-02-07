Kremlin says Aerospace Force’s snap check continues existing combat readiness practice

Defense Ministry refutes reports about Russia's airstrikes on IdlibRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 07, 15:26
MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. A snap combat readiness check of Russia’s Aerospace Force announced on Tuesday continues the existing practice of testing Russian troops, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"This practice of sudden checks has continued for more than one year," the presidential spokesman said in reply to a question about why the Aerospace Force had been alerted in a snap check.
As the presidential spokesman said, "the president and the defense minister have numerously said that this practice will be continued because it has proved to produce quite positive results from the viewpoint of maintaining the proper level of the defense capabilities of our Armed Forces."
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday the Aerospace Force had been alerted in a snap combat readiness check by order of Russia’s supreme commander-in-chief.
The practice of sudden combat readiness checks of the Russian Armed Forces was resumed in 2013.