Kremlin says Aerospace Force’s snap check continues existing combat readiness practice

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 07, 13:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The president and the defense minister have numerously said that this practice will be continued because it has proved to produce quite positive results
© Aleksey Pantsikov/TASS

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. A snap combat readiness check of Russia’s Aerospace Force announced on Tuesday continues the existing practice of testing Russian troops, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"This practice of sudden checks has continued for more than one year," the presidential spokesman said in reply to a question about why the Aerospace Force had been alerted in a snap check.

Read also
Snap check of Russia’s Aerospace Forces begins Tuesday

As the presidential spokesman said, "the president and the defense minister have numerously said that this practice will be continued because it has proved to produce quite positive results from the viewpoint of maintaining the proper level of the defense capabilities of our Armed Forces."

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday the Aerospace Force had been alerted in a snap combat readiness check by order of Russia’s supreme commander-in-chief.

The practice of sudden combat readiness checks of the Russian Armed Forces was resumed in 2013.

