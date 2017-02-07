Snap check of Russia’s Aerospace Forces begins Tuesday

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry officially calls Russian plane crash over Sinai act of terrorWorld February 07, 13:04
MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. A snap check of the Russian Aerospace Forces has begun on Tuesday morning by decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Defense Minister, Sergey Shoigu, said.
"In accordance with the decision by the Armed Forces Supreme Commander, a snap check of the Aerospace Forces began to evaluate readiness of the control agencies and troops to carry out combat training tasks," he said.According to Shoigu, the control agencies and military units started measures to enhance combat readiness at 09:00 Moscow Time.
"Special attention should be paid to combat alert, deployment of air defense systems for a time of war and air groupings’ readiness to repel the aggression," Shoigu added.
He also ordered to ensure strict compliance with the safety requirements and undamaged condition of weapons and ammunition. The minister pointed to the need to rule out damage to state-owned property and prevent negative impact on the environment.