Snap check of Russia’s Aerospace Forces begins Tuesday

Military & Defense
February 07, 11:14 UTC+3
Special attention should be paid to combat alert, deployment of air defense systems for a time of war and air groupings’ readiness to repel the aggression, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said
© Alexei Pavlishak/TASS

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. A snap check of the Russian Aerospace Forces has begun on Tuesday morning by decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Defense Minister, Sergey Shoigu, said.

Russian Defense Ministry publishes video footage of snap check firing practice

"In accordance with the decision by the Armed Forces Supreme Commander, a snap check of the Aerospace Forces began to evaluate readiness of the control agencies and troops to carry out combat training tasks," he said.According to Shoigu, the control agencies and military units started measures to enhance combat readiness at 09:00 Moscow Time.

 

"Special attention should be paid to combat alert, deployment of air defense systems for a time of war and air groupings’ readiness to repel the aggression," Shoigu added.

He also ordered to ensure strict compliance with the safety requirements and undamaged condition of weapons and ammunition. The minister pointed to the need to rule out damage to state-owned property and prevent negative impact on the environment.

Persons
Sergey Shoigu
