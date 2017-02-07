Head of Russia's east-Siberian region of Buryatia says will tender resignation

Head of Russia's east-Siberian region of Buryatia says will tender resignationRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 07, 7:35
Russian government has no plans to privatize state railway corporationBusiness & Economy February 07, 2:11
Russian girl creates new IKEA’s stuffed toySociety & Culture February 06, 21:43
Russian athletes secure early win in medals standings of 2017 Winter UniversiadeSport February 06, 21:07
Russian diplomat blames Kiev for military hardware pullback failureRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 06, 20:10
Pole vault star Isinbayeva chosen as ambassador of 2017 Winter World Military GamesSport February 06, 19:53
Russia to issue 250,000 stamps depicting wolf as mascot for 2018 FIFA World CupSport February 06, 18:58
Russian diplomat says partnership policy aims at defining future of ArcticBusiness & Economy February 06, 18:44
More than 1.5 million people to take part in Ski-Track of Russia racesSport February 06, 18:29
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ULAN-UDE, February 7. /TASS/. The head of Russia's constituent region of Buryatia, which is located to the east of Lake Baikal, Vyacheslav Nagovitsyn told reporters on Tuesday he was not going to run for a third term of office and would ask President Putin for an early resignation shortly.
"I've done two full terms of office," he said. "From a formal point of view, there are grounds to run for a third term but the situation prompts there's a public sensation this region needs change today."
"I've taken a decision for myself and I find it to be the only correct one," Nogovitsyn said. "I won't run for the third term. I think I've performed my duties during these two terms decently. And that's about enough."
"The whole world abides by the two-term principle because there's a need for rotation, since rotations bring in new fresh waves of people," he said.