Head of Russia's east-Siberian region of Buryatia says will tender resignation

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 07, 7:35 UTC+3 ULAN-UDE
The whole world abides by the two-term principle, he said
Vladimir Putin and Vyacheslav Nagovitsyn

Vladimir Putin and Vyacheslav Nagovitsyn

© Michael Klimentiev/TASS

ULAN-UDE, February 7. /TASS/. The head of Russia's constituent region of Buryatia, which is located to the east of Lake Baikal, Vyacheslav Nagovitsyn told reporters on Tuesday he was not going to run for a third term of office and would ask President Putin for an early resignation shortly.

"I've done two full terms of office," he said. "From a formal point of view, there are grounds to run for a third term but the situation prompts there's a public sensation this region needs change today."

"I've taken a decision for myself and I find it to be the only correct one," Nogovitsyn said. "I won't run for the third term. I think I've performed my duties during these two terms decently. And that's about enough."

"The whole world abides by the two-term principle because there's a need for rotation, since rotations bring in new fresh waves of people," he said.

