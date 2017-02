Russian top diplomat, Israeli defense minister discuss situation in Syria by phone

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held a telephone conversation with Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, the two ministers discussed the situation in Syria, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The ministers exchanged views on problems facing the Middle East, focusing on the situation in Syria and the Israeli-Palestinian issue," the statement reads.

Both sides confirmed their willingness to develop multifaceted bilateral cooperation, the statement adds.

The conversation was initiated by Israel.