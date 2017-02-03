Back to Main page
Lavrov calls Russia-proposed Syrian draft constitution 'invitation for conversation'

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 03, 19:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that "work in the Astana format will be continued"
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

©  Alexander Shcherbak /TASS

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Syria’s draft constitution offered by Russia is an attempt to find common ground between Damascus and the opposition, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a telephone conversation with his French counterpart, Jean-Marc Ayrault, on Friday.

"During the discussion of the situation in Syria, Sergey Lavrov informed his French counterpart about the results of the Astana meeting where representatives of official Damascus and the armed opposition who are in actual control of the situation on the ground were brought together for the first time, despite numerous differences, to consolidate cessation of hostilities. The sides are now set for dialogue which will help resume the United nations-brokered talks in Geneva," the Russian Foreign Ministry said after the conversation. "Work in the Astana format will be continued."

The Russian top diplomat provided comments on the Russia-proposed Syrian draft constitution, saying "it is an invitation for a conversation," an attempt to find common ground in approaches of the Syrian government and the opposition with an aim of creating conditions for the Syrians to decide about the future of their country in compliance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254.

