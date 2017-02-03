Russian embassy in Damascus comes under mortar shelling on February 2 and 3Russian Politics & Diplomacy February 03, 20:20
Footwear for Arctic: Nanotechnologies vs traditionsBusiness & Economy February 03, 19:51
US expands blacklists on IranWorld February 03, 19:34
Lavrov calls Russia-proposed Syrian draft constitution 'invitation for conversation'Russian Politics & Diplomacy February 03, 19:21
Russian warplanes conduct airstrikes near al-Mayadeen in Syria's Deir ez-ZorMilitary & Defense February 03, 18:23
Belarus to impose no restrictions on free entry for Russians, president saysWorld February 03, 18:18
Experts say lifting of US sanctions on FSB as senseless as their impositionRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 03, 18:11
Industry Ministry: Lukashenko's statements will not influence EAEU economic conditionsBusiness & Economy February 03, 17:56
Belarus president orders withdrawal of specialists from EAEU customs authoritiesWorld February 03, 17:37
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Syria’s draft constitution offered by Russia is an attempt to find common ground between Damascus and the opposition, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a telephone conversation with his French counterpart, Jean-Marc Ayrault, on Friday.
"During the discussion of the situation in Syria, Sergey Lavrov informed his French counterpart about the results of the Astana meeting where representatives of official Damascus and the armed opposition who are in actual control of the situation on the ground were brought together for the first time, despite numerous differences, to consolidate cessation of hostilities. The sides are now set for dialogue which will help resume the United nations-brokered talks in Geneva," the Russian Foreign Ministry said after the conversation. "Work in the Astana format will be continued."
The Russian top diplomat provided comments on the Russia-proposed Syrian draft constitution, saying "it is an invitation for a conversation," an attempt to find common ground in approaches of the Syrian government and the opposition with an aim of creating conditions for the Syrians to decide about the future of their country in compliance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254.