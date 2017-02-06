Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Group of Russia’s State Duma lawmakers arrives in Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 06, 11:36 UTC+3
Russia’s lawmakers are expected to take part in political consultations with the members of Syria’s legislature, the People’s Council
Share
1 pages in this article
© REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

LEBANON-SYRIA BORDER, February 6. /TASS/. Members of Russia’s State Duma group of lawmakers for relations with Syria’s parliament have arrived in the Syrian Arab Republic, a TASS correspondent reported on Monday.

Read also
Russia-Turkey-Iran joint task force meeting on Syria begins in Astana — source

The delegation consists of coordinator of the group and member of the lower house’s defense committee Dmitry Sablin, MPs of the Communist Party’s faction Alexander Yushchenko and Sergey Gavrilov and also oncology specialists.

The group of lawmakers for ties with Syria’s parliament was set up late last year. It consists of nine representatives of the ruling United Russia party, two MPs of the Communist Party and one lawmaker of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia.

Russia’s lawmakers are expected to take part in political consultations with the members of Syria’s legislature, the People’s Council, elected in April 2016. They will also meet with Speaker of the People’s Council Hadiya Khalaf Abbas, Prime Minister Imad Khamis and also Russia’s Ambassador to Syria Alexander Kinshak.

The lawmakers and Russia’s leading veterans' organization, Boevoe Bratstvo (Military Brotherhood), will also deliver humanitarian assistance to the Syrian children whose parents died during the conflict.

"We cannot come to Syria empty-handed today, we need to give some presents, even if they are small," said Sablin, who is first deputy head of the veterans' organization.

Read also
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Lavrov calls Russia-proposed Syrian draft constitution 'invitation for conversation'

Gavrilov told reporters that the Russian parliamentarians arrive in Syria at a "special moment" when it is time to solve the new tasks in a post-war Syria amid the start of reconciliation reached in Kazakhstan’s Astana and the upcoming Geneva talks.

"We want to discuss the issues of Syria’s political order, political reforms and meet with the representatives of NGOs. We plan to meet with leaders of major religious denominations and hold a round table," Gavrilov said. The Russian lawmakers also plan to discuss the draft of Syria’s new constitution handed over by the Russian side to the representatives of the armed opposition.

He also voiced hope that "direct relations will be established between the Russian and Syrian doctors."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat: Moscow will not even discuss criteria for lifting sanctions with US
2
Kremlin disagrees with Trump's claims Iran is 'terrorist state number one'
3
Kremlin calls situation in Donbass solely internal Ukrainian conflict
4
Kremlin wants apology from Fox News for calling Putin 'killer'
5
Russian army may start receiving 5th-generation T-50 fighter jets in 2018
6
World’s longest non-stop flight required 1,100 cups of coffee and tea for passengers
7
Russia concerned over growing IS influence in Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry
TOP STORIES
Реклама