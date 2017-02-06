Six Ukrainians charged in absentia over attacks on Russia’s embassy in Kiev

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee has brought charges in absentia against six Ukrainian nationals over attacks on Russia’s embassy in Kiev in 2014 and 2016, IC spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told TASS.

Among those charged with the June 2014 attack on the embassy are activist of the Svoboda group Vladimir Nazarenko, Vladimir Romantzov and former deputy of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada Nikolai Rudkovsky, who hold far-right views. Nazarenko is also accused of insulting Russia’s flag. The damage to the embassy was estimated at 14 mln rubles ($238,000).

Charges have been also brought against Irma Krat and two former fighters of the Aidar battalion Sergey Novikov and Alexander Vysota for the attack on the embassy in March 2016. They threw four Molotov cocktails at the building jointly with activists of far-right Ukrainian groups and captured the attack on the video posted online.

Russia’s investigators have enough evidence confirming the Ukrainians’ complicity in committing the unlawful acts. The investigation was carried out jointly with Russia’s Federal Security Service and the Interior Ministry, Petrenko said. "Currently, the investigators are checking if the suspects in the 2016 attack are complicit in the 2014 events," she said.

The investigators are also collecting data on the organizers of these crimes and persons who financed them.