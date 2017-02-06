Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Six Ukrainians charged in absentia over attacks on Russia’s embassy in Kiev

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 06, 10:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Russia’s investigators have enough evidence confirming the Ukrainians’ complicity in committing the unlawful acts
Share
1 pages in this article
Attack on Russia’s embassy in Kiev, 2014

Attack on Russia’s embassy in Kiev, 2014

© Maxim Nikitin/TASS

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee has brought charges in absentia against six Ukrainian nationals over attacks on Russia’s embassy in Kiev in 2014 and 2016, IC spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told TASS.

Read also
Russia opens criminal cases into attack on its embassy in Kiev

Among those charged with the June 2014 attack on the embassy are activist of the Svoboda group Vladimir Nazarenko, Vladimir Romantzov and former deputy of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada Nikolai Rudkovsky, who hold far-right views. Nazarenko is also accused of insulting Russia’s flag. The damage to the embassy was estimated at 14 mln rubles ($238,000).

Charges have been also brought against Irma Krat and two former fighters of the Aidar battalion Sergey Novikov and Alexander Vysota for the attack on the embassy in March 2016. They threw four Molotov cocktails at the building jointly with activists of far-right Ukrainian groups and captured the attack on the video posted online.

Russia’s investigators have enough evidence confirming the Ukrainians’ complicity in committing the unlawful acts. The investigation was carried out jointly with Russia’s Federal Security Service and the Interior Ministry, Petrenko said. "Currently, the investigators are checking if the suspects in the 2016 attack are complicit in the 2014 events," she said.

The investigators are also collecting data on the organizers of these crimes and persons who financed them.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
UN reports ‘heavy losses’ among Kiev troops, militia in Avdeyevka
2
World’s longest non-stop flight required 1,100 cups of coffee and tea for passengers
3
Trump slams Iran for disregarding America, calls it 'number one terrorist state'
4
Russian army may start receiving 5th-generation T-50 fighter jets in 2018
5
Russian military inspectors set for observation flight over Greece
6
Donald Trump says he respects Putin — media
7
Russia to announce ban on import of poultry from several EU countries
TOP STORIES
Реклама