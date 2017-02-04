Back to Main page
Russia’s Liberal Democratic Party to hold 30th congress Sat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 04, 1:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW
As the chief of the LDPR Supreme Council, State Duma Deputy speaker Igor Lebedev has told TASS, the party is going to replace all senior functionaries except its leader
MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Liberal Democratic Party will hold its 30th congress in Moscow on Saturday to re-elect its leader and top functionaries.

"This is a scheduled event. The current term of office of the party’s leader and its leadership bodies is drawing to an end," the LDPR’s press-service told TASS. The congress is to appoint members of the Supreme Council and the Central Auditing Commission.

LDPR leader will make a report.

"Zhirinovsky will review the party’s achievements in the period under review and analyze the current political agenda," the LDPR said.

As the chief of the LDPR Supreme Council, State Duma Deputy speaker Igor Lebedev has told TASS, the party is going to replace all senior functionaries except its leader.

"We will recommend Vladimir Zhirinovsky for the post of the party’s leader, while the composition of the Supreme Council and the Central Auditing Commission will most likely be renewed 100%," Lebedev said.

The Supreme Council will be reduced from eleven members to seven. Only Zhirinovsky will remain its member as the party’s chief.

"Thereby we will open up promotion opportunities in front of other people. Russia’s territories will have a wider representation," Lebedev explained.

The LDPR is one of Russia’s oldest parties, founded on December 13, 1989. Its offices operate in all of Russia’s 85 regions.

