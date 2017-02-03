Back to Main page
Moscow considers cooperation with US in combating terrorism vitally important

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 03, 13:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW
"This is our global stance regardless of the change of administration," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted
© AP Photo/Lucas Jackson, Pool

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Moscow believes it is crucial to revive cooperation with Washington in the fight against terrorism after the arrival of the new US administration, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, told a press briefing on Friday.

"We proceed from the need to cooperate with the US on this issue (countering terrorism - TASS)," she said. "This is our global stance regardless of the change of administration." Zakharova noted that Moscow believes it is "extremely important to cooperate in this area."

"We took note of the intention of the new administration, the new president to prioritize this aspect of international relations in cooperation with partners. We can only applaud this and do everything on our part to make sure that this cooperation is restored," she said, adding that cooperation between Moscow and Washington was reduced to an absolute minimum through no fault of Russia but due to actions by the administration of previous US President, Barack Obama.

