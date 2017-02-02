Russian Interior Ministry prevents $50 mln damage from cyberattacks

Voronezh plant to start producing systems for Federation spacecraft in 2017Science & Space February 02, 23:53
Russian experts arrive in Egypt to inspect Cairo airportWorld February 02, 23:48
Two injured as Ukrainian military shells DonetskWorld February 02, 23:45
Russian paralympians to take part in 18 world championships this yearSport February 02, 23:41
Situation around Scythian gold from Crimean museums can be changedSociety & Culture February 02, 22:43
White House denies easing sanctions on Russia, cites need for specific carve-outsWorld February 02, 21:54
Former FSB head says easing of US sanctions paves way for setting up anti-terror coalitionRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 02, 20:02
Putin: Russia ready to cooperate with Europe in gas supply sphere but needs guaranteesBusiness & Economy February 02, 19:36
US eases sanctions against Russian Federal Security ServiceWorld February 02, 19:30
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The Russian Interior Ministry over the past 18 months has prevented $50-million damage from cyberattacks, the chief of the bureau of the Interior Ministry’s special technical operations, Aleksey Moshkov, said on Thursday.
"Over the past 18 months the Interior Ministry’s C (Cyber) department prevented more than 3 billion rubles ($50-million) from being stolen from Russian banks and also eliminated two crime rings that attacked credit and financial institutions," Moshkov said at the 19th national forum on international security Infoforum-2017.
He said Department C personnel had carried out vast work to detain all members of the exposed crime rings. Two criminal cases were opened.
Moshkov warned that the IT sphere promised lucrative gains for perpetrators and new crime groups might take the place of the just-eliminated ones.
To prevent further growth in the number of committed crimes it is essential to implement comprehensive measures based on the interaction of bodies of state power, society and business.
"Given the extremely high resourcefulness of cybercrime in the modern world, it is essential to focus efforts on the economic aspect to maximize the cyber criminals’ labor and financial costs and to force them into taking expensive and technically complicated measures to conceal their whereabouts and launder ill-gotten funds.
Earlier, speaking at a full-scale meeting of Infoforum 2017 the chairman of the State Duma’s committee on information policies Leonid Levin said that experts expected an upsurge in cyberattacks this year.
Some foreign countries are building up their possibilities to impact information infrastructure for political and economic goals, Deputy Head of the Information Security Center of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) Nikolai Murashov said on Thursday.
"The build-up by some foreign countries of their possibilities to impact information infrastructure for political and economic goals is one of the negative factors affecting information security," the FSB official said at the national information security forum Infoforum-2017.
Today information security "is characterized by the constant increase in its complexity and scope and the growth in coordinated computer attacks on critically important information infrastructure facilities," he said.
"At the same time, equally dangerous are computer attacks committed for criminal, terrorist and intelligence goals by some individuals, communities, foreign special services and organizations," he stressed.