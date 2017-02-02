Back to Main page
Lawmaker says Russia is tired of confrontation with US

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 02, 11:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The lawmaker also noted that there is no euphoria in Russia over Donald Trump’s winnig the presidential election
MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russia is tired of confrontation with the US and will be glad to see a pragmatic, if not friendly partner in Washington, Konstantin Kosachev, Chairman of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) International Affairs Committee, said at a roundtable discussion titled "Russian-US relations under the new US administration."

The senator has dismissed as wrong statements by some Western media and news analysts asserting that Russia is deliberately fanning anti-American sentiment to divert people’s attention from pressing domestic problems. "Our country is tired of confrontation," Kosachev said. "We would be glad if we could have a pragmatic partner on the other side of side of the Atlantic Ocean or the Bering Strait, let alone a well-disposed partner."

Kosachev noted that there is no euphoria in Russia over Donald Trump’s win at the presidential election. He added that there are more similarities between Trump and his predecessor, Barack Obama, than differences between them, as the new White House occupant is too determined to firmly defend US national interests.

"The path ahead will not be strewn with roses, that’s for sure," the senator said, adding that the arrival of the new administration in the White House, nevertheless, opens up opportunities to build a more productive relationship with Russia.

Persons
Donald Trump
Topics
Foreign policy
