Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian senator calls phantasmagoric claims about influencing Nobel Committee

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 28, 15:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW
"Contacts with the Nobel Committee is a routine diplomatic practice," Konstantin Kosachev said
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The news, saying Norway’s intelligence services considered a meeting between Russian diplomats with new head of the Norway Nobel Prize Committee an attempt of Russian secret services to influence it, is phantasmagoric, head of the Federation Council’s (upper house) international affairs committee Konstantin Kosachev said on Saturday.

Norwegian Police Security Service claims that Russia in 2015 took steps in order to prevent the Nobel Peace Prize from being awarded to Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko, the Norwegian government-owned television broadcaster NRK said on Friday evening.

"The impression is that the NATO intelligence services are involved in unannounced competition between themselves - who is better in getting up to, as all elements in the news are pure phantasmagoria," the senator wrote on his Facebook page.

"Contacts with the Nobel Committee is a routine diplomatic practice. At the time, I worked at the Foreign Ministry on Scandinavia, I had a few meetings with the earlier Secretary Michael Sohlman, but nobody would make a fuss of it," he said. "Meetings of the kind are the routine diplomatic work."

He also said nominees’ names on the so-called "long list" for the prize are never published or known right to the award. Poroshenko’s name has not been published anywhere and thus could not be known to the non-involved, including Russian diplomats.

"Thus, this story is rather looks like a planned operation of Norwegian intelligence services against Russia, no more other variants," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin shares his view on what Russian Army needs most
2
Russia insists Belarus settles overdue payments for supplied gas
3
Russia’s Soyuz rocket blasts off in French Guiana, puts Spanish satellite in space
4
Trump, Putin to talk by telephone at 20:00 Moscow time on Saturday
5
US general accuses Russia of covertly building anti-satellite laser weapons
6
Proton launches suspended for 3.5 months — Deputy PM Rogozin
7
Moscow’s anti-missile defense capable of intercepting all ballistic missiles
TOP STORIES
Реклама