Putin in telephone conversation thanks Kazakhstan’s leader for Syrian talks in Astana

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 28, 11:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Both parties stressed the achieved major impetus for peaceful settlement of the Syrian crisis
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. In a telephone conversation on Saturday, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin thanked Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev for the big input in organization of the international meeting on Syria in Astana on January 23-24, the Kremlin’s press service said.

Both parties stressed the achieved major impetus for peaceful settlement of the Syrian crisis.

Topics
Syrian conflict
Persons
Vladimir Putin Nursultan Nazarbayev
