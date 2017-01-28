Putin in telephone conversation thanks Kazakhstan’s leader for Syrian talks in Astana

Russia’s Soyuz rocket blasts off in French Guiana, puts Spanish satellite in spaceScience & Space January 28, 4:40
MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. In a telephone conversation on Saturday, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin thanked Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev for the big input in organization of the international meeting on Syria in Astana on January 23-24, the Kremlin’s press service said.
Both parties stressed the achieved major impetus for peaceful settlement of the Syrian crisis.