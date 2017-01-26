Back to Main page
Kremlin says presidential aide’s statement on internet restrictions 'his private opinion'

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 26, 19:59 UTC+3
According to media reports, Klimenko suggested that Russia could employ China’s Internet regulation practice in order to ensure information security
© Alexander Shcherbak/TAS

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Internet Advisor German Klimenko’s statement concerning Internet restrictions in Russia is his private opinion, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"It is only a private opinion of an expert," Peskov told TASS when asked if Klimenko had expressed the Kremlin’s position.

According to media reports, Klimenko suggested that Russia could employ China’s Internet regulation practice in order to ensure information security. However, the presidential advisor later told TASS that "in fact, I was just talking about various regulation practices. I meant to say that if restrictions are imposed on the Internet, then it is easier to ensure security"

"I did not suggest that Russia should put restrictions on the Internet like China does," Klimenko said. 

The aide's statements 

There have been no suggestions that Russia should employ China’s Internet regulation practice in order to ensure information security, Russian Presidential Internet Advisor German Klimenko told TASS.

According to him, during a lecture on information security in Russia, which was a part of the Army and society course, he was just talking on practices employed in various countries.

"In fact, I was just talking about various regulation practices. I meant to say that if restrictions are imposed on the Internet, then it is easier to ensure security. I did not suggest that Russia should put restrictions on the Internet like China does," Klimenko said.

