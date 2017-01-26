Kremlin says presidential aide’s statement on internet restrictions 'his private opinion'

Russia and Turkey smash Islamic State terrorists during joint operation in SyriaWorld January 26, 20:12
MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Internet Advisor German Klimenko’s statement concerning Internet restrictions in Russia is his private opinion, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"It is only a private opinion of an expert," Peskov told TASS when asked if Klimenko had expressed the Kremlin’s position.
According to media reports, Klimenko suggested that Russia could employ China’s Internet regulation practice in order to ensure information security. However, the presidential advisor later told TASS that "in fact, I was just talking about various regulation practices. I meant to say that if restrictions are imposed on the Internet, then it is easier to ensure security"
"I did not suggest that Russia should put restrictions on the Internet like China does," Klimenko said.
