Russian president’s aide favors China’s option to limit Internet for information security

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 26, 19:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The Russian presidential aide said foreign companies operating in Russia did not respond to inquiries from Russian law-enforcement bodies
MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Limiting the world-wide web like in China is the sole possibility to ensure Russia’s information security, presidential aide for Internet development Herman Klimenko said on Thursday.

"China’s option is the only way. No doubt, control is needed because not a single possibility exists to prevent this," the presidential adviser said during his lecture on Russia’s information security.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov
Russia regularly repels cyberattacks from UK, Germany and US

"China is less sensitive to society’s opinion: they have assessed the threat and limited the Internet. Now they don’t have such problems," Klimenko said.

The Russian presidential aide said foreign companies operating in Russia did not respond to inquiries from Russian law-enforcement bodies.

"We are in a strange situation when a foreign company operating in Russia earns money but does not respond to any inquiry from law-enforcement bodies. Unfortunately, we can’t write in WhatsApp and ask them to switch off encryption," Klimenko said.

