Russia's success in Syria to stimulate military-technical cooperation

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The Russian military’s successful anti-terror operation in Syria gives an additional impetus to developing military and technical cooperation, Deputy Chief of the Russian General Staff’s Military Academy for Educational Work Sergei Chvarkov said on Thursday.

"If we look at the results of the operation for neutralizing terrorists in Syria, we should clearly understand that the high indicators we have achieved in using our air task force’s armament and military hardware are an additional stimulus in developing aspects of military and technical cooperation," he said.

The Syria campaign dealt a considerable blow to international terrorist organizations operating in the Arab country, stopped their spread in the region and launched a process of political settlement and reconciliation of the warring sides, the general said.

The Russian general also noted a considerable increase in the level of the Russian military’s preparedness and the Academy’s teaching staff.

According to the general, the Academy’s scientific base and the composition of its teaching staff are being improved: the requirements for both lecturers and graduates have been raised "so that the officers’ corps should comply with the imperatives of the time."