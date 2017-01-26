Russia will continue efforts to release Bout and Yaroshenko under new US administration

Moscow says international response to human rights violations in Ukraine needs be tougherRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 26, 13:56
Putin calls strategic partnership with India priority of Russia’s foreign policyRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 26, 13:41
Diplomat believes Russia’s draft constitution for Syria is set of ideas to be discussedRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 26, 13:38
Russian foreign minister assesses Syrian settlement prospects as ‘fairly good’Russian Politics & Diplomacy January 26, 13:36
Pankaj Saran: India intends to intensify cooperation with Russia’s Far EastWorld January 26, 13:32
Press review: Iran stalls plans of dividing Caspian Sea and ruble becomes reserve currencyPress Review January 26, 13:00
Special operation underway to ferret out Hizb-ut-Tahrir extremists in CrimeaRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 26, 12:44
Kremlin urges US to consider possible aftermath of setting up ‘safe’ zones in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 26, 12:11
Over 2,600 militants lay down arms in Syria’s Damascus provinceWorld January 26, 11:25
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Moscow will continue to work vigorously on the situation around Russian citizens Viktor Bout and Konstantin Yaroshenko kept behind bars in the United States under the new US administration, Konstantin Dolgov, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Commissioner for Human Rights, Democracy and the Rule of Law, told TASS on Thursday.
"We will continue working to protect and uphold the rights and legitimate interests of our citizens abroad," he noted. "All situations are under our control, so we will be working on them."
Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko was arrested in Liberia in May 2010 for allegedly intending to transport a large shipment of cocaine. He was taken to the US and sentenced to 20 years in jail in September 2011.
Viktor Bout was detained in 2008 in the capital of Thailand, Bangkok, on a warrant issued by a local court on a request from the United States. In 2012, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison in the United States for alleged illegal arms supplies.