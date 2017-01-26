Russia will continue efforts to release Bout and Yaroshenko under new US administration

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Moscow will continue to work vigorously on the situation around Russian citizens Viktor Bout and Konstantin Yaroshenko kept behind bars in the United States under the new US administration, Konstantin Dolgov, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Commissioner for Human Rights, Democracy and the Rule of Law, told TASS on Thursday.

"We will continue working to protect and uphold the rights and legitimate interests of our citizens abroad," he noted. "All situations are under our control, so we will be working on them."

Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko was arrested in Liberia in May 2010 for allegedly intending to transport a large shipment of cocaine. He was taken to the US and sentenced to 20 years in jail in September 2011.

Viktor Bout was detained in 2008 in the capital of Thailand, Bangkok, on a warrant issued by a local court on a request from the United States. In 2012, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison in the United States for alleged illegal arms supplies.