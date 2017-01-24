Putin, Jordanian king to discuss bilateral cooperation, situation in Middle East

Gazprom chairman says gas will follow oil in global energy balance by 2040Business & Economy January 24, 14:41
MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. On January 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with King of Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Abdullah II, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.
The parties "plan to discuss pressing issues related to Russian-Jordanian relations including the prospects for trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation," the statement reads. "Key aspects of the situation in the Middle East and North Africa, particularly joint steps aimed at combating global terrorism are expected to top the meeting’s agenda," the Kremlin press service added.
The Jordanian king will make a working visit to Moscow upon Putin’s invitation.
King Abdullah II last visited Russia in November 2015, at the time the two leaders held substantial talks in the southern city of Sochi, discussing bilateral ties, regional and global agenda. A year ago, on January 14, 2016, the Russian president and the Jordanian king had a telephone conversation on settling the Syrian crisis. Putin visited Jordan in June 2012.