Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin spokesman says telephone conversation between Putin, Trump under consideration

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 23, 13:01 UTC+3
There are no plans for personal meeting between Putin and Trump yet, according to the Kremlin spokesman
Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Matt Rourke

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. A telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump is currently under consideration but there are no plans for their personal meeting yet, Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Read also
Kremlin spokesman: 'Trump is not our guy, he is America's'

"There is no information on their meeting yet. A telephone conversation is under consideration but we don’t have any more information," the Kremlin spokesman said adding that a date for a possible telephone conversation will be agreed upon shortly. According to Peskov, Russia’s Foreign Ministry has been working on it. "There is a standard procedure for initiating such telephone conversations, it does not require any special contacts," Peskov explained.

"These things have not been discussed yet," he said in response to a question if Putin and Trump could hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of an international summit or an international forum. "There is no sense in considering it just yet. After the telephone conversation, if the leaders believe it reasonable to decide on a personal meeting, then preparations (for it) will begin," Peskov stressed.

Peskov said earlier in an interview with BBC that it could take months, not weeks, to arrange a meeting between the two presidents. At the same time, he emphasized Russia’s readiness to participate in such a meeting.

Too early to discuss Trump's initiatives

The Kremlin believes it is possible to discuss the initiatives of new US President Donald Trump only after the contacts of the new administration with Moscow begin.

Read also
Russian top diplomat believes Trump will have no double standards on war on terror

"It is early now to speak about any initiatives as at the moment President Trump is only getting into the swing of things," Peskov told reporters. "And here, certainly, there is the need to wait for the beginning of some contacts, so far this has not happened."

Peskov commented on the words of the US president that the Islamic terrorism is one of the biggest threats. He stressed that that the Islamic fundamentalism and terrorism remain one of threats for all countries, including Russia.

He recalled the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin that there is no alternative to cooperation in the fight against terrorism and a country cannot separately fight efficiently against this "most terrible challenge of the 21th century."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to develop 5th-generation medium-range anti-aircraft missile system
2
Russian defense contractor prepares Buk-M3 antiaircraft missile systems for exports
3
Kremlin spokesman says telephone conversation between Putin, Trump under consideration
4
Peace talks on Syria begin in Astana
5
Minister warns EU may lose its power if it fails to build relations with Russia
6
Russia’s new active protection system to shield T-72, T-90 tanks from US TOW missiles
7
Russia ready to consider Trump’s proposals on combating terror — Lavrov
TOP STORIES
Реклама