Russia terrified watching monuments destroyed in Palmyra — culture minister

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 21, 17:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Militants of the Islamic State terrorist group had destroyed facade of the Roman Theater and the Tetrapylon architecture complex in Palmyra
© ASOR/ DigitalGlobe via AP

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Russia is terrified watching how new monuments in Syria’s ancient city of Palmyra are being destroyed, Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky told reporters on Saturday.

Kremlin says Syrian army keeps plans to liberate Palmyra from Islamic State

"We are horrified to watch the situation," Medinsky said.

On December 20, media reports came that militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) had destroyed facade of the Roman Theater and the Tetrapylon architecture complex in Palmyra. Syria’s television did not specify how much the architecture monuments had suffered from the vandals.

IS attacked Palmyra (some 240 km of Damascus) on December 9, 2016. Near the city they tried to seize oil deposits and a military aerodrome. On December 11, the governmental forces retreated.

The Syrian armed forces recaptured Palmyra on March 27, 2016 with support from the Russian Aerospace Force. Later on, Russian sappers participated in demining of the city and its ancient monuments.

