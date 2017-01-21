Russia terrified watching monuments destroyed in Palmyra — culture minister

Russia terrified watching monuments destroyed in Palmyra — culture ministerRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 21, 17:08
Russian bombers deliver successfully strikes on terrorists' facilities in SyriaWorld January 21, 15:39
Denmark uses Russian data in its application for expanding shelf — ministerBusiness & Economy January 21, 15:15
Agreement on bases in Syria to serve strengthening of stability in Middle East — MPRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 20, 21:18
Trump's inaugural address: When America is united, America is totally unstoppableWorld January 20, 20:57
Hermitage chief: New Palmyra destruction comes across as militants' vengeanceRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 20, 20:29
Russia's first deputy PM wants to keep current tax system for next political cycleBusiness & Economy January 20, 19:53
Russia’s Shipulin clinches gold in 20km individual race of IBU World Cup stage in ItalySport January 20, 19:18
Prominent Russian adventurer Konyukhov to take samples from Mariana Trench floorSociety & Culture January 20, 19:15
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Russia is terrified watching how new monuments in Syria’s ancient city of Palmyra are being destroyed, Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky told reporters on Saturday.
"We are horrified to watch the situation," Medinsky said.
On December 20, media reports came that militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) had destroyed facade of the Roman Theater and the Tetrapylon architecture complex in Palmyra. Syria’s television did not specify how much the architecture monuments had suffered from the vandals.
IS attacked Palmyra (some 240 km of Damascus) on December 9, 2016. Near the city they tried to seize oil deposits and a military aerodrome. On December 11, the governmental forces retreated.
The Syrian armed forces recaptured Palmyra on March 27, 2016 with support from the Russian Aerospace Force. Later on, Russian sappers participated in demining of the city and its ancient monuments.