Putin will soon call Trump to greet him on taking office — Peskov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 21, 15:33 UTC+3
The Russian president's press secretary called this call a "protocol-based obligation."
VLADIVOSTOK, January 21. /TASS/. Russia's President Vladimir Putin soon will make a call to the US President Donald Trump to greet him on taking the office.

"We expect, within a few days President Putin will make a call to President Trump to greet him on taking the office," the Russian president's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Rossiya 1 television channel on Saturday.

The press secretary called this call a "protocol-based obligation." While speaking about a meeting of the leaders, he stressed they would meet anyway, though "as yet there are no whatever agreements or decisions on this matter.".

Persons
Donald Trump Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin
