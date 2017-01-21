Putin will soon call Trump to greet him on taking office — Peskov

VLADIVOSTOK, January 21. /TASS/. Russia's President Vladimir Putin soon will make a call to the US President Donald Trump to greet him on taking the office.

"We expect, within a few days President Putin will make a call to President Trump to greet him on taking the office," the Russian president's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Rossiya 1 television channel on Saturday.

The press secretary called this call a "protocol-based obligation." While speaking about a meeting of the leaders, he stressed they would meet anyway, though "as yet there are no whatever agreements or decisions on this matter.".