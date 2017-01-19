Back to Main page
Russia’s delegation to Astana talks to include Defense Ministry’s representatives

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 19, 14:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The intra-Syrian talks in Astana are scheduled for January 23
MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russia’s delegation to the Syria peace talks in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana will consist of representatives of the Defense Ministry, Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister, Mikhail Bogdanov, said.

"This will be an interdepartmental delegation, it will include representatives of the Defense Ministry and some other our bodies," Bogdanov said.

The delegation will also include representatives of the Foreign Ministry, he said. Sergei Vershinin, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Middle East and North Africa Department, will also attend the talks but he won’t head the delegation, Bogdanov added.

The intra-Syrian talks in Astana are scheduled for January 23. The IRNA news agency reported that the consultations will last for two days. It is expected that the talks will involve representatives of the Syrian army and armed opposition groups who will discuss issues of supporting the ceasefire regime.

The plans to hold the talks between the Syrian government and the opposition were announced after the Moscow meeting between the Russian, Turkish and Iranian foreign ministers on December 20, 2016. The ministers also voiced support for establishing ceasefire in the entire Syrian territory.

