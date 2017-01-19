Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin: Russia, Iran in talks on preparations for Astana meeting on Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 19, 13:48 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russia continues contacts with the Iranian counterparts on the meeting on the Syrian settlement, due in Astana on January 23, including regarding invitation to the US to participate in the meeting, press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"We continue contacts with our Iranian counterparts, including regarding discussions of the topic," he said.

Read also

Russia invited US to join talks on Syria in Astana — Lavrov
Syria has no objections to US presence at Astana talks, diplomat says
Iran strongly opposes US participation in Syria talks in Astana — leader’s advisor
Diplomat says UN may act as mediator at Astana talks between Damascus and opposition

The press secretary did not give further details. He did not confirm information the meeting could be rescheduled for a later date. "No, as for Astana I have nothing to add as yet," he said.

Announcement on the forthcoming talks between the Syrian government and the opposition was made after a meeting of Russian, Turkish and Iranian foreign ministers in Moscow on December 20, 2016. They gave support to the efforts to establish peace across the entire Syrian territory.

Muhammed Alloush, the head of the political wing of Jaysh al-Islam grouping, which is one of the seven Islamist groups making up the Islamic Front coalition, will lead the oppositionist delegation. The Islamic Front cooperates with the so-called Syrian Free Army. Al-Watan newspaper said the Syrian ambassador to the UN, Bashar Ja’afari will head the Syrian government delegation.

Iran is against the U.S. involvement in the talks in Astana. Secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani said there are "no grounds" for the U.S. participation, still saying "it is possible the hosting country (Kazakhstan) may invite the U.S. as a an observer."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian arms foundry mints one-kilo silver ‘In Trump We Trust’ commemorative coin
2
Russia is developing advanced hypersonic weapons — ministry
3
US political advisor says Trump and Putin likely to start things off on different footing
4
Iskander system’s designer doubts Ukraine capable of making its analogue
5
Russia’s new active protection system to shield T-72, T-90 tanks from US TOW missiles
6
Peskov dismisses allegations that Moscow took personal swipe at Obama
7
Russian Marines: 'Victory is wherever we are!'
TOP STORIES
Реклама