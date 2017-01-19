Russia invited US to join talks on Syria in Astana — Lavrov

Activists in Berlin stage picket condemning Obama’s foreign policyWorld January 19, 21:17
MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russia has invited the United States to take part in the talks on the Syrian crisis in Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
"We have already invited [them]," Lavrov told reporters.
Astana will host the talks on the situation in Syria on January 23. They will focus on issues of maintaining ceasefire throughout the country, humanitarian assistance and prisoners’ release. Plans to hold consultations in Astana were announced after a meeting between Russia’s, Turkey’s and Iran’s foreign ministers in Moscow on December 20, 2016.