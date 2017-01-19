Back to Main page
Russia is ready to assist Mali in fighting terrorism — Putin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 19, 13:18 UTC+3
Vladimir Putin has offered condolences to Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita over the tragic consequences from the terrorists' attack on a military camp in Mali's Gao
MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russia is ready to offer support to Mali in fighting terrorism, the Kremlin's press service said, adding Putin had offered condolences to Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita over the tragic consequences from the terrorists' attack on a military camp in Mali's Gao.

"Russia’s President Vladimir Putin confirmed the Russia side is ready to support Mali in fighting extremist groups and for further development of the cooperation in anti-terror," the press service said in a statement.

The terrorists’ cynical crime in Gao "cannot have any justification," Putin said.

"The president offered condolences to families and friends of the killed and wished soonest recovery to the injured," the press service said.

Several suicide bombers blasted vehicles by a camp of pro-government groups in Gao, where 60 people died and 115 got injured.

The Al-Mourabitoun radical Islamic group, which in May 2015 swore allegiance to the Islamic State (IS, outlawed in Russia), claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack.

