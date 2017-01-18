Ministry reports US spy agencies' latest attempt to recruit Russian worker was on Jan 14

Ministry reports US spy agencies' latest attempt to recruit Russian worker was on Jan 14Russian Politics & Diplomacy January 18, 21:57
MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. The latest instance of attempts by U.S. spy agencies to recruit a worker of a Russian overseas organization took place in Washington on January 14, Maria Zakharova, the official spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry told Rossiya One channel on Wednesday.
"One of the lasted approaches made by the recruiters to a workers of a Russian overseas establishment took place on January 14," she said. "It did take place in Washington and the recruiters targeted a worker of a Russian overseas organization."
"The team is at the edge of leaving for good, it's just on the point of leaving and should be busy handing over the office to the new President and a new team but the methods tested in their against work against Russia are only gathering more and more pace," Zakharova said.
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier the U.S. had been building up the efforts to recruit Russian diplomats throughout Barack Obama's second presidential term.