Lavrov says Russia ready to cooperate with US in areas where their interests coincide

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russia is set to cooperate with the United States and NATO in those areas where their interests coincide, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Many hope that the relations will be normal as the relations between any two countries should be and no one will interfere in domestic affairs of each other as was seen lately on the part of the US administration," Lavrov said.

Lavrov said the Russian side is monitoring how the administration of Donald Trump "designates its priorities and areas of its activity." "I saw in the statements of the president-elect first of all the drive to focus the work of his team to more efficiently ensure the US national interests. This is a starting point and we absolutely coincide here as this is the key task of the Russian foreign policy," he stressed.

"Trump says that if for advancing the US national interests a possibility of cooperating with Russia emerges, it will be silly not to do this. Our approach is absolutely the same: we should and will cooperate both with the US, the EU and NATO and any other country where the interests coincide, and there are many such areas," Lavrov stressed.