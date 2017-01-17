Russian diplomat meets with participants in intra-Palestinian talks in Moscow

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Issues of the restoration of Palestinian national unity were in focus of a meeting between Russian president’s envoy for the Middle East and North Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and participants in the high-level intra-Palestinian meeting organized by the Moscow-based Institute of Oriental Studies, a thinktank, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Thus, according to the ministry, Bogdanov met with senior officials of the Popular Front for the Liberation Palestine, Talal Naji and Maher Taher. "The sides discussed ways of restoring Palestinian national unity on the basis of the political platform of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and the Arab Peace Initiative," the ministry said.

Apart from that, Bogdanov had a meeting with PLO Executive Committee member and leader of the Palestinian National Initiative movement Mustafa Barghouti. "The sides discussed a range of issues related to the soonest restoration of Palestinian national unity and Russia’s assistance to the PLO efforts on this track," the ministry said.

Barghouti arrived in Moscow to take part in a high-level intra-Palestinian meeting organized by the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Oriental Studies.